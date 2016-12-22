Mother injured in hit-and-run crash counting her blessings, wants driver to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A hit and run crash on Monday morning left two drivers with totaled cars and some pretty serious injuries.

One of the drivers, Sadie Haglund, is back home, but is dealing with serious pain and is still on crutches. She says it's a Christmas miracle that she'll be home celebrating this weekend.

She had just dropped her son off at preschool Monday and was heading down Fenwick Road when she was hit at Miller Road by a driver who went through the stop sign.

"So they hit me and spun me into the other lane, which then I hit head-on with another vehicle," Haglund said.

She soon found out that the person she hit was a friend from high school, Trevor Towne. He's still recovering from a collapsed lung, shattered knee and fractured vertebrae.

Haglund says she called 911 and then realized that the car that hit her had vanished. She wants to find out who hit her and just drove away.

Officials say the vehicle that struck Haglund is described as a white SUV, maybe a Ford Explorer or Expedition. The vehicle should have heavy front-end damage and may be missing its fog lights and one headlight.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.