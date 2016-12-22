Police impersonator incident in SW Michigan solved, but investigation continues

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – The incident of a possible police impersonator in Cass County has been solved, but some questions remain.

Cass County deputies had been called to the Shell-Mart in Jones, Michigan Tuesday on reports that a man in a red SUV that had a “Rescue” sticker had pulled over a vehicle. The woman driving that vehicle called police when the suspect did not produce any official identification.

Officers received a tip Wednesday after media reports about the situation. They were able to contact a man who lives in Jones, Michigan that matched the description by the woman who contacted police and matching vehicle. He told deputies that he used his SUVs flashing lights to get the woman to pull over because she had passed him at a high rate of speed and cut him off. He says he did this to identify her and told her that if he was a police officer, that she would go to jail. He says he has the lights on his SUV because he is a weather spotter and works with the Red Cross as a volunteer when needed.

The victim told deputies that the man told her that he was a police officer and that he would be taking her to jail if he wasn’t responding to an emergency.

The man is not in custody and is not being named at this time. The report has been forwarded to the county prosecutor for review.