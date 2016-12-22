The Sgt. Preston Yukon King New Years Day Run begins at 11:00am on New Year’s Day at the Winter Sports Complex at Muskegon State Park.
Take a run through the woods on New Years Day
-
With deals offered early, will shoppers buy on Cyber Monday?
-
Ottawa County United Way kicks off new community campaign
-
Still I Run: Local organization hopes to pull people from depression, anxiety
-
The pill that could make your dog live longer
-
Cannonsburg welcomes skiers, snowboarders and snowfall during their opening weekend
-
-
Drunk driver sentenced for killing WMU student
-
Business owners see sales boost for ‘Small Business Saturday’
-
‘He was right there beside me’ — Woman runs Grand Rapids Marathon in honor of father
-
‘I feel like a walking miracle:’Woman receives combined heart-lung transplant
-
5-year-old faces Halloween one year after tragic pumpkin lighting accident
-
-
Grand Rapids teen injured in hit and run accident
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 14
-
The GR.1K is set to run for a 6th year