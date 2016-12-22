Video of woman’s racist tirade in JCPenney goes viral

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Video of a woman standing in line at a Kentucky-area JCPenney and yelling racial slurs at a Spanish-speaking woman who was adding a last-minute transaction has gone viral.

WARNING: Video contains disturbing language

In a video posted by Renee Buckner on Facebook Tuesday, an elderly woman is shown yelling at another woman and her friend, using racial slurs, cursing and telling them to “go back to where they belong.”

“Storyline: This Hispanic lady was purchasing items and the transaction was almost complete, then her friend brings up some shirts to be added to her purchase instead of getting in line,” Buckner said in the Facebook post. “And this lady went off!!! Warning explicit language FYI…this wasn’t the entire scene, people tried to let her know it was out of order, but she wasn’t hearing that.”

Jefferson Mall officials released a statement to WAVE on the incident.

We are aware of the video posted online today from inside JCPenney,” Jefferson Mall said in its release. “Jefferson Mall strives to create a comfortable and convenient experience for all of our guests and we absolutely do not condone this type of behavior. We will work with JCPenney to identify this woman and once identified, she will be permanently banned from Jefferson Mall, per our Behavioral Code of Conduct.

The video has been viewed over four million times.