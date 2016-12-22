Wood pellet stoves from H2Oasis save energy and money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter is here, and there are many ways to heat up your home more efficiently.

H2Oasis provides efficient heat sources for your homes with stylish fireplaces, as well as wood pellet stoves. However, unlike a regular wood stove, these are all digital and operate similar to a home furnace.

Wood pellet stoves are a vital source of heat for the winter months for mostly rural customers. It's an easy and convenient source of heat because instead of manually creating the fire, there's a control panel on the side for the furnace with a thermostat on the side. The homeowner can just dump in the wood pellets, adjust the temperature with the thermostat, and not have to worry about managing the fire.

H2Oasis is located on 5950 14 Mile Road Northeast in Rockford. For more information or to check out their other locations, visit h2oasisinc.com.