Celebrate Recovery pays it forward to those in need all year round

The holidays are the peak time of the year where members of the community are encouraged to pay it forward, but giving back doesn't just have to happen around the holidays.

There's a group right here in West Michigan called Celebrate Recovery, an organization that works all year round to pay it forward to those who are in need of healing spiritually, physically, and mentally.

Celebrate Recovery is a faith based program, and they help individuals find freedom and healing from issues like abuse, abandonment, divorce, addiction, emotional trauma, depression, and others. As people work through the steps to find freedom, they in turn help others with similar struggles.

Celebrate Recovery is based on the 12 steps of recovery that come from eight biblical principles that draw people in a closer relationship with others and with God.

Any person facing with a hurt or damaging habit, is welcome to come into the safe environment of Celebrate Recovery, where they'll be accepted no matter what. When people beginning the group, the goal is for them is to realize they're not alone in their struggles and are surrounded by people who won't judge and are willing to help them along the way.

By admitting their struggles and joining others in recovering, they'll find forgiveness and hope that will heal their wounds of the past and continue their lives.

Celebrate Recovery meets on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at Kentwood Community Church. For more information on meetings and the program, call (616) 455-1740 ext. 316.

To find a group near you, visit CelebrateRecovery.com.