Featured fugitive found and arrested in Chicago

Posted 9:29 AM, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 09:33AM, December 23, 2016
Keyven Welch

Keyven Welch

WEST MICHIGAN – Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested a suspect wanted by federal authorities in West Michigan since March.

Authorities were able to pinpoint Keyven Welch’s location following investigative work here in West Michigan, enabling Task Force Officer to find and arrest him on Thursday.

Details of the arrest itself weren’t immediately disclosed.

A warrant for Welch was issued in March by the Grand Rapids Police Department for possession of a weapon and dangerous drugs.  His criminal record includes past offenses including firearms, weapons and narcotics.

 

