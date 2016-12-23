× Fox 411: Donald Trump struggling to secure talent to perform at inauguration

(Fox News) – Getting singers for Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th is turning out to be harder than it was to fill his Cabinet.

The only confirmed talent so far are 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” 2010 runner-up Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes.

Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway insisted to ABC News there will be more singers, but refused to name them. Many performers — some who have been asked, others who have not — have already taken a pass.

Gene Simmons’ wife told TMZ KISS “politely declined” the invitation to perform at the inauguration. Simmons said he would be touring Europe at the time.

wife told TMZ “politely declined” the invitation to perform at the inauguration. Simmons said he would be touring Europe at the time. Trump’s longtime friend Steve Wynn reportedly promised to deliver Celine Dion to perform at the inauguration, but could not follow through.

reportedly promised to deliver to perform at the inauguration, but could not follow through. Producer David Foster released a statement “politely declining” the offer to participate in the inauguration after rumors swirled he was participating.

released a statement “politely declining” the offer to participate in the inauguration after rumors swirled he was participating. Elton John told the New York Times he was not performing after Anthony Scaramucci, a member of the presidential transition team, told the BBC the singer would sing a song or two.

told the New York Times he was not performing after Anthony Scaramucci, a member of the presidential transition team, told the BBC the singer would sing a song or two. Page Six reported that Andrea Bocelli will not perform because of the backlash he received over accepting the gig. They also reported that President-Elect Trump suggested the tenor not participate because of said backlash.

will not perform because of the backlash he received over accepting the gig. They also reported that President-Elect Trump suggested the tenor not participate because of said backlash. Variety and the NY Post have reported that Garth Brooks will not perform at the inauguration after he said earlier this month he “would be honored” to perform. Brooks did not return FOX411’s request for comment.

will not perform at the inauguration after he said earlier this month he “would be honored” to perform. Brooks did not return FOX411’s request for comment. The manager for the band Chainsmokers had to respond to New York Magazine’s Brian Feldman after he tweeted the band was performing. They are not.

had to respond to New York Magazine’s Brian Feldman after he tweeted the band was performing. They are not. “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack told The Wrap he would perform at the inauguration, but only in exchange for a lobotomy, adding: “My whole brain removed from my head…I don’t know what the line-up will be, but I hear Scott Baio’s doing dramatic readings.”

There is no indication that McCormack was asked.

But for those who expect a good dose of entertainment with their inauguration, there’s still hope!

A spokesperson for the Beach Boys told FOX411 that the band has been asked to play at the inauguration but “no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate.”

And what about those other celebs who have supported Trump like Kid Rock and Kanye West? Or Ted Nugent or Paris Hilton or any of the other vocal celebs that have publicly endorsed Trump along the way?

Those celebs did not return FOX411’s request for comment.

Which isn’t a no.

Trump’s team did not respond to our request for comment, either.