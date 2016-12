Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ruben Hernandez, 35, was arrested December 6th after allegedly pointing a gun at someone near a Planet Fitness.

Grand Rapids police said he fired a shot at officers when they arrived. Body camera footage recently released by GRPD captures officers tactical approach to capturing Hernandez without incident. During his arrest, officers learned Hernandez is an FBI agent out of the Las Vegas area.

He'll be back in court January 10th for his probable cause hearing.