Hasbro sets up hotline to prevent Monolopy-related family feuds at Christmas

(Fox 8) In some families, a board game can become very intense.

In fact, a recent survey shows more than half of the Monopoly matches end in a feud and are most likely caused by people who make up the rules as they go along, gloat, or steal from the bank.

That’s why the game’s maker, Hasbro, is opening up a hotline for the holidays where families can receive help for any game-based arguments.

The hotline opens Friday and closes on Saturday.

The number is 0800-689-4903.