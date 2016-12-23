Hasbro sets up hotline to prevent Monolopy-related family feuds at Christmas

Posted 11:57 AM, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 01:47PM, December 23, 2016
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: The iconic board game Monopoly by toymaker Hasbro is displayed at a toy store on April 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: The iconic board game Monopoly by toymaker Hasbro is displayed at a toy store on April 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Fox 8) In some families, a board game can become very intense.

In fact, a recent survey shows more than half of the Monopoly matches end in a feud and are most likely caused by people who make up the rules as they go along, gloat, or steal from the bank.

That’s why the game’s maker, Hasbro, is opening up a hotline for the holidays where families can receive help for any game-based arguments.

The hotline opens Friday and closes on Saturday.

The number is 0800-689-4903.

