Mel Trotter Christmas Meal feeds hundreds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- For more than 30 years, Mel Trotter Ministries has been feeding the homeless and hungry with their annual Christmas meal. This year, an estimated 250 to 300 people were on hand to enjoy ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and a variety of pies for dessert.

Some people came just for the food, while others also came to make some new friends.

"A lot of the people who come through our doors have broken families and so they might not have somewhere to go over the holiday season," said Adrienne Goodstal, Vice President of Programs at Mel Trotter Ministries. "And we know the importance of being able to provide that fellowship and that family atmosphere."

Around 45 people volunteered to help prepare and serve the meal.

"I have a friend who actually works here, and she told me about all the ministry does here," said Seth Cobb, who said today was his first time volunteering with Mel Trotter. "So we just felt like during the holidays this was a great time to come and give back to some people who are in need."

Guests not only left with a full stomach, they also left with a gift bag of hats, gloves, hygiene items, and a toy for the kids. Workers at Mel Trotter say they still need food donations for the holidays and to meet their needs on a year-round basis.

If you'd like to help, food items can be dropped off at 225 Commerce SW in Downtown Grand Rapids. You can also visit their website here.