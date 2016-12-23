More than 40 new MSP troopers graduate, will report for work next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - A total of 41 new Michigan State Police troopers graduated from the 131st Trooper Recruit School Thursday and are set to report for work at MSP posts across the state next week.

“We wish them safety each and every day and hope they enjoy long and rewarding careers serving and protecting the residents of our great state," says Governor Rick Snyder.

Thursday's graduation also marks the debut of MSP's new campaign hats which are similar to the ones officers wore back in the early 1920's.

Troopers started the recruit school back in July and have been training in firearms, water safety, and defense tactics for the past 23 weeks.

The MSP is still recruiting new troopers. Interested candidates should visit www.michigan.gov/mspjobs for more information.