More than 40 new MSP troopers graduate, will report for work next week

Posted 7:53 AM, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 02:54AM, December 24, 2016

LANSING, Mich. - A total of 41 new Michigan State Police troopers graduated from the 131st Trooper Recruit School Thursday and are set to report for work at MSP posts across the state next week.

“We wish them safety each and every day and hope they enjoy long and rewarding careers serving and protecting the residents of our great state," says Governor Rick Snyder.

Thursday's graduation also marks the debut of MSP's new campaign hats which are similar to the ones officers wore back in the early 1920's.

Troopers started the recruit school back in July and have been training in firearms, water safety, and defense tactics for the past 23 weeks.

The MSP is still recruiting new troopers. Interested candidates should visit www.michigan.gov/mspjobs for more information.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s