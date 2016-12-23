Set your dial to a custom light display in Ottawa County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ottawa County, Mich. - Don and Missy Looman have an annual Christmas light display with more than 30,000 lights. Their show 'Loomanaries' has got so big over the years they asked their neighbors if they could start decorating their house as part of the show too.

Don created several custom light up pieces in his garage, and programmed all of the lights to go with different Christmas songs.

The show goes from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. and tune your radio into 95.1.

Location: 13880 Ironwood Dr NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan

