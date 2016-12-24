Durant scores 32 in 31 minutes, Warriors top Pistons 119-113

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Draymond Green made a tie-breaking dunk with 1:31 left and Kevin Durant scored 32 points despite playing in foul trouble, lifting the Golden State Warriors to 119-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

The NBA-leading Warriors have won seven straight, rolling with their new star, Durant, as they head into their Christmas NBA Finals rematch in Cleveland.

The Pistons have lost five in a row.

Golden State had a season-high 23 turnovers, surpassing the 20 it had in a 20-point loss Nov. 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers, and Detroit took advantage of them to score 33 points.

Stephen Curry had 25 points and eight assists, Klay Thompson scored 17 points, including two on a lead-padding jumper with 22 seconds to go, and reserve JaVale McGee added 15.

 

