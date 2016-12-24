Hidden dangers your pets face this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The food, decoration and company we enjoy every holiday season is festive and comforting for us, but in some cases, they could be dangerous for your pets.

Dr. Ashley Tittle, DVM from Eastown Vet Clinic in Grand Rapids joins the FOX 17 Weekend Morning show to open our eyes to some hidden dangers this season, and how we can help our pets avoid them.

Easttown Vet is located at 1350 Lake Drive. SE and if need be, you can email them at info@eastownvet.com , call them at (616)-451-1810, or visit on Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – noon.