One month later: Search for hit and run driver in Kalamazoo continues

Posted 2:20 AM, December 24, 2016, by , Updated at 02:25AM, December 24, 2016

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -  It's shocking video a father in Kalamazoo wanted police to released in hopes of finding the person who ran into him and his two kids.

It happened back on November 29 near Egleston Avenue and Race Street in the Edison neighborhood.

The father, his kids, and their dog were crossing the street when a dark-colored minivan drove through and hit them and never stopped.

Now, almost a month later, police are still hoping tips will lead them to their suspect.

"This has been shared across the world almost half a million times and we`re getting maybe one to two tips a day," says Det. Sgt. William Moore, of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. "Somebody out there knows something."

The family is out of the hospital and their dog was found a few days later after running off after the crash.

"This tugs on our hearts, especially around the holiday season," Moore says.

If you know anything about this hit and run, call  the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (269) 337-8120.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s