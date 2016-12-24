One month later: Search for hit and run driver in Kalamazoo continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - It's shocking video a father in Kalamazoo wanted police to released in hopes of finding the person who ran into him and his two kids.

It happened back on November 29 near Egleston Avenue and Race Street in the Edison neighborhood.

The father, his kids, and their dog were crossing the street when a dark-colored minivan drove through and hit them and never stopped.

Now, almost a month later, police are still hoping tips will lead them to their suspect.

"This has been shared across the world almost half a million times and we`re getting maybe one to two tips a day," says Det. Sgt. William Moore, of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. "Somebody out there knows something."

The family is out of the hospital and their dog was found a few days later after running off after the crash.

"This tugs on our hearts, especially around the holiday season," Moore says.

If you know anything about this hit and run, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (269) 337-8120.