Passerby helps stop driver who crashed car and tried running from Kalamazoo officers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident is awaiting arraignment on multiple charges after police say they crashed their car and tried to run from police.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday when an officer on patrol in the area of Sheldon and 2nd Street came across a single-car crash.
The driver of that car saw the officer approaching and took off running, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
After a lengthy pursuit, the subject was taken into custody with the help of a passerby.
Police say they found several drugs including cocaine, crack, and heroine as well as a scale.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.