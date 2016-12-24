Passerby helps stop driver who crashed car and tried running from Kalamazoo officers

Posted 3:39 AM, December 24, 2016, by
Police lights by night

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident is awaiting arraignment on multiple charges after police say they crashed their car and tried to run from police.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday when an officer on patrol in the area of Sheldon and 2nd Street came across a single-car crash.

The driver of that car saw the officer approaching and took off running, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

After a lengthy pursuit, the subject was taken into custody with the help of a passerby.

Police say they found several drugs including cocaine, crack, and heroine as well as a scale.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s