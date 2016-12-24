× Passerby helps stop driver who crashed car and tried running from Kalamazoo officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident is awaiting arraignment on multiple charges after police say they crashed their car and tried to run from police.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday when an officer on patrol in the area of Sheldon and 2nd Street came across a single-car crash.

The driver of that car saw the officer approaching and took off running, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

After a lengthy pursuit, the subject was taken into custody with the help of a passerby.

Police say they found several drugs including cocaine, crack, and heroine as well as a scale.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.