× 2 jailed & stolen handgun recovered after Kalamazoo pursuit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were arrested, a stolen gun was recovered and a number of charges were filed after a chase through a residential area early Christmas morning.

At 2:44 a.m. Sunday, a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was addressing quality-of-life issues, including crowds and reckless driving, in the area of North Westnedge Avenue and Ada Street. The officer sought to stop a white Chevrolet Impala for a registration and moving violation. Instead of stopping, the driver fled at a high rate of speed through a residential area.

A short time later, the officer located the vehicle unoccupied. However, the officer discovered a stolen handgun in the Impala and paperwork identifying the lessee.

A sergeant responded to assist and located three people walking away from the area. One subject was identified as the vehicle’s lessee, who admitted to being the driver in the earlier incident. That person was arrested for a variety of charges including carrying a concealed weapon in an auto, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, and possession of a stolen firearm.

A passenger was arrested for probation violation and another for an outstanding warrant.