63-year-old is found dead in Marcellus house fire

MARCELLUS, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff Joseph M. Underwood Jr. reports a fatal house fire in Marcellus shortly after noon on Christmas Day.

At 12:29 p.m. Sunday, the Marcellus Fire Department was dispatched to 265 Woodland St. in the village of Marcellus for a house on fire. While fighting the fire they found the only resident, Gordon Booz, 63, dead inside the house.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene to investigate. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Cass County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Marcellus Fire and Ambulance Service and the Newberg Township Fire and Ambulance Service.

This case remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcellus is located in northeastern Cass County near the Van Buren, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph county lines.

