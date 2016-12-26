× And the highs are in…record breaking day in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Monday was a balmy day in West Michigan with highs soaring from the upper 30s into the low 50s.

After morning rain got out of the way, the sun came out and temperatures surged to 53° in Grand Rapids, breaking the record set in 1936 of 50°.

The 50s sure beat the minimum temperature record for December 26 set back in 1951 with a temperature of -5°.

After Monday, temperatures will get back to normal for this time of year, which is average temperatures in the 30s.