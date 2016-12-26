Boxing Day weather rollercoaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- It's the day after Christmas, also known as Boxing Day in many other countries, and a lot of people have the day off.

Thoroughly enjoying some #BoxingDay football. A tradition I always get up for, regardless of working. pic.twitter.com/WLHsf8o3NA — Garry Frank (@GarryFOX17) December 26, 2016

I don't have the day off, but that doesn't stop me from enjoying my yearly tradition of waking up early to watch soccer (football.) Only difference the last two years are that I'm already awake and at work.

Temperatures are incredibly warm for this time of the year. With a strong south and southwest wind, temps have soared into the mid 40s and 50s as of 8 AM!

Strong winds continue the rest of today, with winds out of the south and southwest expected to be gusting over 30 mph.

Because of this warm wind, a lot of the snow has already melted as you can imagine. But also a side effect of it has been the dense fog that has developed as well. This will continue throughout much of the day. This is simply because of the warmer air being cooled once it hits the snow.

As you can imagine, this period in the mid 50s will be short lived as a cold front slides through later this evening. Temperatures will struggle to get into the 30s tomorrow, so enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts.