GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Fire crews battled a house fire in northwest Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

The fire started about 1:30pm in the 1000 block of Garfield NW. Police on the scene tell FOX 17 that everyone did get out safely. Garfield was blocked by fire crews for a time.

The fire appears to have started in the attic or upper floors of the home.