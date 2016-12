Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich --  Senior Grant Trish scored 17 points and Myles Olson added 16 as Forest Hills Eastern beat Martin 61-51 in a Blue Division semifinal game of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Tanner Curry led the Clippers (3-1) with 14 points.

The FHE (1-3) will play rival Forest Hills Northern (5-0) in Thursday's Championship game at 7:45 p.m., the Huskies beat the Hawks 60-54 on December 9th.