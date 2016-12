High winds have caused outages across the state. Report outages and view estimated restoration times at https://t.co/vdjOhSdxBw. #CEoutage pic.twitter.com/p9hprX8R6V — Consumers Energy (@ConsumersEnergy) December 27, 2016

WEST MICHIGAN — The power is out for many Consumers Energy customers across West Michigan.

Officials took to Twitter Monday evening to explain the outages are likely due to high winds across the area.

Here’s a list as of 9:45 p.m. The highest number of customers were in Ionia County.

Kent- 241

Ottawa- 84

Ionia- 1,002

Allegan- 1,904

Kalamazoo- 608

Barry- 178

Montcalm- 80