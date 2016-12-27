Kent Co deputies looking for home break-in suspect

Posted 5:43 PM, December 27, 2016, by
Alpine Twp break-in suspect, courtesy Kent Co Sheriff's Dept.

Alpine Twp break-in suspect, courtesy Kent Co Sheriff's Dept.

ALPINE TWP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a home in Alpine Township last week.

Video surveillance set up by the homeowner shows a man inside a home in the 4700 block of Peach Ridge Ave NW. The homeowner says the suspect entered the home while it was unoccupied Wednesday afternoon. He was in the home for 10 minutes before leaving.

Deputies released a photo taken from the surveillance video of the suspect. They’re asking for help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s department at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s