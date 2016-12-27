× Kent Co deputies looking for home break-in suspect

ALPINE TWP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a home in Alpine Township last week.

Video surveillance set up by the homeowner shows a man inside a home in the 4700 block of Peach Ridge Ave NW. The homeowner says the suspect entered the home while it was unoccupied Wednesday afternoon. He was in the home for 10 minutes before leaving.

Deputies released a photo taken from the surveillance video of the suspect. They’re asking for help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s department at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.