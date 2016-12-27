New Holland releases 2017 beer calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. - New Holland Brewing is entering their 20th year of brewing craft beer and they have conveniently for beer lovers, released a calendar for their 2017 offerings.

Some of their brews are coming back after being seasonal last year, like Lost Dune Golden Ale, which was a summer beer last year, comes out this March and will be produced all year.

Favorites, like Dragon’s Milk, continue all year, but each quarter, New Holland will release a new limited edition “reserve” , like a Coconut Rum Barrel Stout and a stout aged in Oak with raspberry and lemon.

Also coming back will be Black Tulip, which will be out in May for Tulip Time, and Ichabod, the Pumpkin Ale, coming out in August and September.

Coming up here in February will be the release of Night Tripper, an Imperial Stout, White Hatter, a Belgian style WPA for the spring, and Tasmanian Hatter, a Galaxy IPA for the summer.