Tech Tuesday: Making travel easier

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We're in the middle of the holiday travel season, but for those taking a late vacation, we sat down with Camren De Waard with Genius Phone Repair, who gave some recommendations for what tech can make your travels easier.

Bluesmart suitcase: A carry-on suitcase that can connect to your phone, giving you the ability to track its location anywhere in the world and lock it remotely.

Dog & Bone LockSmart: This device allows you to remove physical keys by allowing you to share "virtual keys" with others, giving you access to tracking and security features you wouldn't have otherwise.

ToughTested Solar-Powered Battery: This battery offers dual USB ports allowing you to charge 2 devices at once. It also comes with a rugged housing to protect it from falls and a built-in flashlight.