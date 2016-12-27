Tech Tuesday: Making travel easier

Posted 7:17 PM, December 27, 2016, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We're in the middle of the holiday travel season, but for those taking a late vacation, we sat down with Camren De Waard with Genius Phone Repair, who gave some recommendations for what tech can make your travels easier.

Bluesmart suitcase: A carry-on suitcase that can connect to your phone, giving you the ability to track its location anywhere in the world and lock it remotely.

Dog & Bone LockSmart: This device allows you to remove physical keys by allowing you to share "virtual keys" with others, giving you access to tracking and security features you wouldn't have otherwise.

ToughTested Solar-Powered Battery:  This battery offers dual USB ports allowing you to charge 2 devices at once. It also comes with a rugged housing to protect it from falls and a built-in flashlight.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s