Teen found competent to stand trial for murder of his half-sister

Posted 11:52 AM, December 27, 2016, by , Updated at 11:54AM, December 27, 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A teen accused of killing his half-sister will go to trial for murder.

Savon Schmus was in court in Grand Rapids today for a competency hearing.  The judge determined that Schmus, who was 16 at the time of the murder, is competent to stand trial.  Schmus then waived his preliminary hearing, sending the case directly to Circuit Court.

McKenna Hilton

McKenna Hilton’s body was found August 18th in a wooded area in Grand Rapids Township.  She was 18.

In a previously filed court document, a Kent County Sheriff Deputy testified that Schmus admitted to strangling Hilton at an apartment on Plaza Drive NE and then dumping her body.

