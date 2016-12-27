‘Tis the season to return unwanted gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Did you get another ugly sweater for Christmas? Now's the time to take it back, many shoppers claim they've walked out of stores with more money in their pockets due to post holiday sales.

Woodland Mall's General Manager, Tony DeLuccia says the week after Christmas can be even busier than the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Plenty of shoppers we spoke with are now returning unwanted gifts and getting the things they actually asked for, some even made money on the exchange.

"It was a returns from my son, I had to get a little bigger size so I returned two shirts," said Mara Donovan, a post holiday shopper. "And when I re-bought them it was another $10 off the price I already paid."

Many store are making returns easier this year even if you don't have a receipt. The Better Business Bureau is reminding customers to bring a drivers license when making returns. Some stores will scan the ID to verify proof of purchase. And if you think you might return something, keep electronics and other goods in the package and tags on clothing. But buyer beware, some stores consider the sale of an item to be final, so make sure to ask before you buy.

"You can't not shop and that's the problem," Donovan said. "I'm supposed to be returning and I just bought a dress which was actually free."

For more about returns policies, check Consumer World.