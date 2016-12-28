20 Monroe Live concert hall will be complete in just a few weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Get ready for more concerts and comedy in downtown Grand Rapids. In less than five weeks, Grand Rapids' hottest new concert venue, 20 Monroe Live, will be complete. Apartments and a beer garden won't be far behind.

FOX 17 got an exclusive walking tour Tuesday inside the two new buildings adjacent to the B.O.B.

"This place is really going to transform here in the next couple of weeks," said senior project manager Jeff Smigielski. The 38,095-square-foot building is costing about $11.3 to build.

"It’s bringing an exciting nightlife to the downtown area," Smigielski said.

The concert hall is connected to the Venue Tower apartments and will be able to seat as few as 400 people or as many as 2,400. The room is considered a “state of the art flex space" and is expected to host around 120 shows per year: music, comedy, beer/wine shows, and small conventions.

"We’re able to attract some eyes that maybe wouldn’t have considered coming to Grand Rapids for a night to see a show, stay in a hotel, get dinner," said Jason Wheeler of Orion construction.

Smigielski says the venue will bring shows to Grand Rapids that typically pass through.

The first concert is scheduled for February first 2017, with Trombone Shorty.

The big question here is will they be done? Smigielski says yes. Though it may not look like it, he says they're almost done. Next week, the fixed seating, stage, lights and sound equipment will be installed.

Jason Wheeler of Orion Construction describes Venue Tower as a housing solution that will help boost the economy, adding that the new project is not only giving people a place to live but a place to work and play.

The $15 million complex will have 46 one-bedroom apartments, 22 two-bedroom apartments, and 26 micro loft apartments. Many walls are already up.

DTN Management will begin pre-leasing in early 2017 for the Venue Tower. Leasing rates will range anywhere from $1,125 a month for a studio to $2,675 a month for a top floor, two-bedroom apartment with a view.

The building is expected to be complete in spring 2017. The beer garden is also expected to be done at that time.