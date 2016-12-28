Arrest in attempted abduction in Three Rivers uncovers Colorado murder suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers arrested two men believed to have been involved in an attempted abduction in Three Rivers and discovered they had a murder suspect on their hands.

The troopers were assisting Three Rivers Police in the abduction case, looking for a specific vehicle and two suspects. They found both on Middle Street near 2nd Avenue in an apartment complex.

The men ran but were spotted climbing out of a second floor window and were captured.

Even though one suspect gave a fake name, he was identified as Gerard Bryant Allison, 19, and there’s a warrant out for him in a Colorado homicide. His companion was a 19-year-old Three Rivers resident.

Allison was taken to the St. Joseph County jail, where additional local charges are pending.