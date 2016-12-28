Grand Ball for Grandparents

Posted 4:49 PM, December 28, 2016, by

The Grand Ball for Grandparents is on New Year's Eve from 2:00pm - 5:00pm at the Masonic Center in Grand Rapids. For more details call 616-570-9994.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s