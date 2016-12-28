Light lake effect snow returns

WEST MICHIGAN-  After a day in the 50s wiped out almost all the snow, we’ll get a small batch to replace it in the near future.

A disturbance to our northwest and a weak frontal system will remain to our north throughout the remainder of Wednesday.  As the weak frontal system passes, we’ll see this system influence a change in our winds and in doing so, turn on the lake effect for some areas.

While a few flurries are possible into the nighttime hours of Wednesday with this frontal passage, it seems as Thursday is the best opportunity for accumulating snow.  We’ll start Thursday morning with a few snow showers, but I think your commute remains fairly safe.

Heading home could be a different story, however.  I wouldn’t expect widespread issues from slick conditions.  Some shovelable snow is possible, but the biggest issue will probably be visibility from mile to mile.

With a steady west wind gusting up to 40 mph at times Thursday, blowing snow may create visibility issues, especially where moderate lake effect bands develop.

That being said, don’t expect a whole lot of snow to replace all that has melted over the last several days.  There isn’t a whole lot of moisture to work with here, and 4 inch totals would be on the high end.  There are going to be a few places in the blue shaded area that may only see a light dusting!  This is going to vary quite a bit as the lake effect bands will develop.  This system will exit early Friday morning with a few flurries possible as it leaves.

