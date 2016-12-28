× TMZ: Debbie Reynolds taken to hospital for medical emergency

BEVERLY HILLS, Ca. — Debbie Reynolds – mother of late actress Carrie Fisher – suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to hospital, according to TMZ.

Reynolds, 84, was reportedly at her son’s home in Beverly Hills Wednesday afternoon and apparently suffered a stroke.

TMZ reports that Reynolds was distraught since Fisher suffered a heart attack last Friday on a plane. Fisher died just a few days later.

This is developing story.