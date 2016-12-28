TMZ: Debbie Reynolds taken to hospital for medical emergency

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actress Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, Ca. — Debbie Reynolds – mother of late actress Carrie Fisher – suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to hospital, according to TMZ.
Reynolds, 84, was reportedly at her son’s home in Beverly Hills Wednesday afternoon and apparently suffered a stroke.
TMZ reports that Reynolds was distraught since Fisher suffered a heart attack last Friday on a plane. Fisher died just a few days later.
This is developing story.