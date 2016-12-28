Woman pleads guilty after bringing oxycodone pills to Muskegon Co. jail

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A woman serving time for threatening a witness in a rape case has pleaded guilty to taking oxycodone pills to jail.

Lynette Humphrey pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking the pills into the Muskegon County Jail. He plea agreement says her sentence will be limited to 12 months, but she can withdraw her plea if the judge decides on a higher sentence.

Humphrey is the mother of Joshua Matthew-Rolling Humphrey, who is accused of using date rape drugs in rapes of women in the Muskegon area. She had been jailed after leaving a voice message threatening a woman who has accused her son of rape. Larry Donell Stiff was also charged in the rapes.