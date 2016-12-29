Police: 2 injured in Holland Twp. crash

Posted 2:44 PM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 02:46PM, December 29, 2016

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured in a crash early Thursday morning at Douglas Avenue near Lakewood Boulevard.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the single vehicle crash was reported at about 3:36 a.m.

Officials say a 58-year-old Holland man was driving east when he hit a curb and lost control of his vehicle.  The vehicle then overturned.

The driver and a 60-year-old male passenger from Holland were hospitalized and are currently in good condition.  The passenger was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

The sheriff’s department says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.   The names of the driver and passenger were not released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s