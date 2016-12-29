× Community raising money for West Michigan hockey official with lung cancer

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A well-known hockey official in West Michigan diagnosed with lung cancer is getting some help from the hockey community.

Dave Rue, 54, has been a mentor for young hockey players and a referee. He also works as a self-employed construction contractor. Since his diagnosis, Rue has had to handle all of this while undergoing treatment for cancer.

A charity hockey game is being held Friday morning him at 9:00 am at the Southside Ice Arena in Byron Center. There is no cost for admission, but donations are appreciated. The arena is located at 566 100th St SW, Byron Center, MI, 49315.

In addition to the Go Fund Me page, a Crowdrise fundraising page has been set up as well by the On Your Game organization.