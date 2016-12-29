Greenville public safety director wanted for healthcare fraud

Posted 9:39 PM, December 29, 2016, by
Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss in 2014.

Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss in 2014.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A warrant for felony healthcare fraud was issued for Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is acting as a special prosecutor in the case. Prosecutor Chris Becker tells FOX 17 News that the warrant stems from Reiss allegedly failing to disclose to his insurance provider that his marriage status changed in 2014 when he and his wife divorced. She remained on his insurance after the split.

The warrant was issued Tuesday. It holds a maximum 4-year penalty if convicted.

A similar warrant was issued for Reiss’ ex-wife as well.

Reiss, 51, has served as the Greenville public safety director since 2013.

