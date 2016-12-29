× Hundreds of homeless people in Grand Rapids to get free pizza New Year’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – For the second year in a row, hundreds of homeless people in Grand Rapids will be starting the new year off with a pizza all thanks to Flo’s pizzeria.

Employees with the pizzeria will hit the streets New Year’s Day and handout 101 pizzas to the homeless. That is one more pizza than the restaurant handed out last year because they want to add a pizza each year they do this.

But they can’t do it alone. Flo’s is looking for volunteers to help take pizzas to some of the homeless shelters like Mel Trotter Ministries and Degage Ministries.

If you are interested, you can meet them at Mel Trotter Ministries at 4:30 p.m. New Year’s Day.

If you can’t make it out, you can also donate to their mission by clicking here.