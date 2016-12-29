Man, 28, injured in Muskegon shooting

Posted 12:12 PM, December 29, 2016, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Police say a 28-year-old man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting.

The shooting was reported at about 6 a.m.  in the 1700 block of Terrace Street.

Police say they found the victim in a home with gunshot injuries to the torso.  He is currently undergoing treatment.  His exact condition is unknown.

According to a release, police do not believe the shooting was random.   No one is in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

