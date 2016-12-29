Marshall girls beat Otsego, 61-36

Posted 11:35 PM, December 29, 2016, by

OTSEGO, Mich. -- Defending state champion Marshall beat Otsego, 61-36, in girls high school basketball on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s