OTSEGO, Mich. -- Defending state champion Marshall beat Otsego, 61-36, in girls high school basketball on Thursday.
Marshall girls beat Otsego, 61-36
-
Greenville girls beat Belding, 61-37
-
Marshall girl’s basketball improves to 2-1
-
Hastings Girl’s Basketball Wins 52-51
-
GR Catholic Central Girl’s Basketball wins 46-37
-
GR Christian beats FH Central, 47-33, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament
-
-
GR Catholic Central beats Rockford, 62-46, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament
-
Thursday West Michigan Conference girls basketball highlights
-
Muskegon beats Grand Haven, 45-37
-
Calvin Christian beats Unity Christian, 50-41
-
Hudsonville girls win 64-45 vs. Wayland
-
-
West Ottawa beats Mona Shores, 85-58
-
Godwin Heights beats Lowell 84-50
-
Portage Central beats BC Harper Creek, 70-45