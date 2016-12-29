Parker scores 31 points as Bucks beat Pistons 119-94

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Jabari Parker scored 31 points and Giannis Antetokuompo added 23 points and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 119-94 on Wednesday night.

Greg Monroe added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds against his former team to help the Bucks win for the second time in five games. Tony Snell and Matthew Dellavedova each scored 11.

Tobias Harris had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, which has dropped six of seven. The Pistons ended a five-game losing streak Monday with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who rested LeBron James, but weren’t competitive against visiting Milwaukee.

The Bucks (15-15) are two games ahead of the Pistons (15-19) in the Eastern Conference playoff race.