Police seek convenience store robber

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The QIK N EZ convenience store was robbed early Thursday morning, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Around 3:30 a.m., a man claiming to have a gun got away with cash from the store on W. Fulton Street at Lane Avenue. Police have not said how much money was taken.

The suspect is being sought. Grand Rapids Police say he was wearing all black and was wearing a black face mask. GRPD are also looking into whether there was an accomplice.

If you know anything, contact GRPD at 616-456-3400.