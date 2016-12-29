Tow company offers free rides this weekend, through 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. -- With 2017 just days aways, New Years celebrations will be aplenty. If you plan to drink, the Michigan State Police always warn citizens to do so responsibly and drive sober.

Eagle Towing in Montague is offering itself as a designated driver.

Operations manager Andrew Heykoop said, "My goal is to reduce the fatality and injury accidents in our area."

Eagle Towing is launching Operation Guardian Angel. The company is offering rides to partygoers who have a had a little too much to drink. However, this is more than a taxi service.

"Our intent is to get you and your vehicle home safely," Heykoop said.

In addition to driving you home, they’ll also tow your car. It’s completely free. Heykoop said he hopes the service saves lives.

"Generally, what we find is that the people who are injured or affected by this are the innocent people, not the one who chose to drive intoxicated," he explained.

Heykoop said Eagle Towing services northern Muskegon County and southern Oceana County. He said the area saw several drunk driving deaths in 2015.

While other tow companies run similar services during the holidays, Heykoop said Operation Guardian Angel will run through all of 2017 with the help of Bad Boy Bail Bonds.

Eagle Towing's number is 231-894-5424.