× Driver believed to be on heroin drives in circles on I-94

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver suspected of being on heroin caused some harrowing moments on M-66 and I-94 in Calhoun County early Friday. At one point, the driver was driving in circles on I-94 at mile 100 as an off-duty firefighter blocked traffic to prevent anyone else from crashing into him.

The sequence of events begins around 5:15 a.m. when Calhoun County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a reckless driver southbound on M-66 near I-94. As deputies and Michigan State Police headed to the problem, there were further reports the driver was going the wrong way on the westbound side of I-94 and then driving in circles.

When officers arrived, the driver tried to run into them, but he was boxed in by cruisers and was arrested.

The driver was for now identified as a 49-year-old Battle Creek man. Officers believed he was on heroin, and he was taken to Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek and treated with Narcan to counter the effects of the heroin.

There was no damage and no one else was hurt.