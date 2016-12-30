“Miracles all around:” Mother survives aneurysm while pregnant, delivers healthy boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Another miracle for the Weeber family in Holland Friday: they welcomed their second son, Hudson, into the world. Just months ago, Anna Weeber's life was in jeopardy as she underwent brain surgery, 25-weeks pregnant.

"Big boy, 22 inches long," said Anna Weeber in admiration with her husband Nate. "Good Dutch boy," they laughed.

Hudson slept in Anna's arms, happy and healthy just like his mom, fully recovered.

“It’s surreal to think that three months ago for a very different reason, for Anna having an aneurysm," said Nate. "A few months later here we are again, happy new little life and just miracles all around.”

Mid-September Anna says she was dealing with up to three headaches per week. Then one Saturday, while they were getting ready to go for a walk she had a sudden onset of intense head pain.

“This headache just came on out of nowhere, just so fast and there was so much pressure: it felt like a balloon was filling with tar in my head," said Anna. "It hurt so bad."

Anna's left side was paralyzed. Nate called 911 and she was rushed to the hospital where an experienced Spectrum Health team discovered she had a ruptured aneurysm; something she didn't even know she had.

"This is just such a unique situation," said Dr. Justin Singer, director of vascular neurosurgery with Spectrum Health. "It was complicated, there were a lot of tough decisions, tough discussions that we had that night.”

“One of the blessings was I don’t remember the ambulance ride, I don’t remember talking about brain surgery, or talking about this little guy that possibly might have to come out via emergency c-section," said Anna recalling that day.

Then another blessing in the time of crisis the Weebers say: Anna was 25-weeks pregnant, and it turned out Dr. Singer's wife was 24-weeks pregnant.

"(Dr. Singer) made his decisions for Anna based on what he would do for his wife," said Nate. "That was huge," Anna agreed.

Miracle after miracle: “So not only do I not have any complications from the aneurysm but I’m better off headache-wise than what I was in the beginning," said Anna. "So another miracle.”

“Especially now that baby Weebs is born, who I hope to meet sometime soon, and knowing that the baby is doing well and mom are doing great, to me that is the best possible outcome," said Dr. Singer.

The Weebers credit their prayer warriors worldwide from Facebook, doctors, and faith.

“We really feel like all those prayers did help because just all the little miracles that we encountered at Spectrum Health too, we have some cool stories you know," said Anna to Nate.