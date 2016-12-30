Police: Couple wanted after dine and dash at Chop House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are looking for two people who they say dined at the Chop House, 190 Monroe Ave. NW, Monday and left without paying.

The couple allegedly left the restaurant at about 8:15 p.m. and didn’t pay their $320 bill, according to police.

The woman in the photo provided by police is described as 30 to 40 years old, between 140 and 150 pounds with shoulder length blonde hair. The man is described as 35 to 45 years old, roughly 200 pounds with dark hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 616-456-4121 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.