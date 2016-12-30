Snow exits, all clear for New Year’s Eve

WEST MICHIGAN- A light burst of snow yesterday into this morning has provided what is likely the last snowfall of 2016 for many.

Some of the preliminary snow totals in the area show the heaviest snow fell in Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties with excess of 5 inches. Most locations saw closer to an inch, especially the further north and east you were from the lake.

We’ll deal with another “clipper” system Friday night into early Saturday, but the bulk of the snow stays north of our area. We may see a few light snow showers here, but no accumulation is expected.

New Year’s Eve looks great! Temps will be in the upper 20s near midnight, with a west breeze of 10-15 mph providing a slight wind chill. Enjoy responsibly, and we’ll see you in 2017!