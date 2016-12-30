Snow exits, all clear for New Year’s Eve

Posted 9:18 AM, December 30, 2016, by

WEST MICHIGAN- A light burst of snow yesterday into this morning has provided what is likely the last snowfall of 2016 for many.

snow-totals

Some of the preliminary snow totals in the area show the heaviest snow fell in Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties with excess of 5 inches.  Most locations saw closer to an inch, especially the further north and east you were from the lake.

rpm-midwest-to-dma-fly

We’ll deal with another “clipper” system Friday night into early Saturday, but the bulk of the snow stays north of our area.  We may see a few light snow showers here, but no accumulation is expected.

max_happy_new_year-english

New Year’s Eve looks great!  Temps will be in the upper 20s near midnight, with a west breeze of 10-15 mph providing a slight wind chill.  Enjoy responsibly, and we’ll see you in 2017!

