GRPD: Several shots fired overnight across the city

Posted 1:37 AM, December 31, 2016
crime_gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says it has responded to several incidents where shots were fired across the city late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Police say they found at least three rounds on Clancy NE shortly before midnight.

Officers also responded to the area of Cedar Street by Lafayette NE for shots fired just before midnight as well.

No victims were found in either situation and there was no immediate description of a suspect.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is being asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3604.

