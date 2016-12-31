Higher fuel, vehicle taxes start in Michigan

Posted 2:29 PM, December 31, 2016, by
filling car up

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan drivers will pay higher taxes at the pump and shell out more to renew their license plate.

The increased taxes, which Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers approved nearly 14 months ago to improve aging roads and bridges, take effect beginning Sunday. It is the state’s first fuel tax hike in 20 years and the first major vehicle fee increase since 1983.

The gasoline tax of 19 cents a gallon will increase by 7.3 cents and the diesel tax of 15 cents a gallon will go up 11.3 cents. Vehicle registration fees will rise 20 percent.

Michigan will have the sixth-highest gas taxes in the country, up from 18th, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Little Mary

    I wish to thank Governor Snyder, Senator O’Brien, and Representative Iden for giving us this tax increase, just a short time after the citizens of the state voted down a fuel tax increase by over eighty percent. I would also like any of them to explain to us what happened to the road tax money that the state collected prior to the increase because it sure didn’t go into road repair.

    Reply